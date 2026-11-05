Princess Kate praised as “open-hearted” by Harriet Phillips, and Autumn Kelly reportedly feels the pang

Affection for Princess Kate appears to be growing by the day, with a former member of the royal circle now showering praise on the future Queen.

Autumn Kelly, the ex-wife of Peter Phillips, has reportedly been missing her bond with the Princess of Wales following an interview given by Harriet Phillips.

The new royal bride made a series of warm comments about her new chapter with Peter and his family. Most notably, Harriet revealed that she can turn to Catherine for advice, describing her as an “open-hearted” person.

An insider has now told New Idea that “Autumn knows ‘it could have been me’ fixations are a waste of time – she’s very happy with Donal, who wants to marry her.

“But it does sometimes hurt that she’s no longer ‘in that hub’ and there are people she really adores, like Kate.”

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Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine (Pool/Getty Images)

Hearing Harriet gush over her new friendship with Princess Kate was “tough” for Autumn, the report claimed.

“Autumn would never expect anything less, nor any loyalty to her, but there was a time when she and Kate were very close, and she does miss having regular contact with her dear friend,” the source said.

However, the report added that Autumn is not the jealous type. Instead, she “was encouraging of Harriet doing this interview.”

The comments offer a glimpse into the delicate position of someone who was once close to the heart of the royal family but has since moved on. According to the source, Autumn has found happiness in her current relationship, and she is said to hold no resentment toward the family or toward the woman who now shares her former place within it.

Harriet’s interview, meanwhile, has drawn attention to the warm relationship she has built with the Princess of Wales since joining the Phillips family. Her praise for Kate’s kindness and openness has been widely noted, and it appears to have stirred fond memories for Autumn of the years when the two women were close friends.

As with all reports based on unnamed sources, the claims should be treated with caution. Neither Autumn nor representatives of the royal family have publicly commented on the insider’s account.