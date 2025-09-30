Prince Andrew Thinks William Is a ‘Spoilt Brat’ as He Tries to Charm His Way Back Into Royal Life

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is still refusing to take his nephew Prince William seriously, even as insiders say the future King is “furious” about his uncle being tolerated within the royal family.

According to Closer Magazine, Andrew has been quietly working to regain William’s trust, though the effort is not exactly welcomed. “Prince William can’t stand his uncle Andrew and would love to see him booted from the royal household for good, but he’s not getting much support as he’d like from other family members and it’s causing escalating tension behind the scenes,” one source said.

Despite William’s frustration, Andrew has been on what insiders describe as a charm offensive. “Andrew has been trying to charm his way back into William’s good books and kill him with kindness, which was the main reason why he went out of his way to pose alongside him at the funeral,” the source added.

Prince Andrew Calls Prince William a “Spoilt Brat” as Royal Rift Deepens (Getty Images)

The move was calculated, the insider said. “He wanted everyone, his nephew included, to know that he intends to go nowhere and the entire eye rolling and bad mouthing in the world won’t change that.”

Behind the scenes, Andrew has also been working to patch things up with his brother, King Charles, which seems to be paying off. The Duke of York is still being invited to major family events, and much of the chatter about him being forced out of Royal Lodge has died down, at least for now.

Even so, Andrew reportedly doesn’t see William as an authority figure, despite knowing he is next in line for the throne. “He still sees him as the little kid he’d babysit and take care of when he was a little boy and he’s savvy enough to know that big picture decisions like booting a leading member out of the royal fold would cause an almighty scandal for The Firm,” the source explained.

As for William’s push to have his uncle banished, Andrew has dismissed it. “He believes William is being a spoilt brat and that he’s throwing around all these empty threats without bearing in mind that he’s not been convicted of anything,” the insider said.

Prince William “Can’t Stand” Andrew and Wants Him “Booted” From Royal Life (Getty Images)

Still, Andrew’s ambitions remain clear. “Andrew hopes to regain William’s trust and find a path back to royal service, as delusional as that sounds,” the source told the magazine.

Multiple reports suggest William is biding his time. When he eventually becomes King, many believe he will make sure Andrew is permanently cut off from royal duties. Until then, the family feud continues, with Andrew determined to stay and William just as determined to see him gone.