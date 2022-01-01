Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know the ‘ball is in their court’ after King Charles’ speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to know that the royal reunion ball lies in their court after King Charles III made the first move by including them in his first speech as monarch last month after the Queen’s death, a royal expert believes.

Talking to OK! Magazine recently about the possibility of a reconciliation between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared that the chances seem to be slim as Harry and Meghan continue to eye a Hollywood career instead.

“When William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales, one of their first jobs was to reach out to Meghan and Harry, and Charles explicitly affirmed their relationship in his speech, no matter what has been said and done,” Larcombe pointed out.

He then added: “Now Meghan and Harry have returned to California knowing that the ball is in their court. The fact remains that the life they built in America is incompatible with Harry attaining any meaningful role in the royal family.”

Larcombe went on to say: “Do they want to forgive and forget, creating a unity with the royal family? Or do they want a wholly separate life in California? They cannot have both.”

He concluded: “Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate are entering a new era of the institution. It’s up to Harry and Meghan whether they want all or nothing.”