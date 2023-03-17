Meghan Markle had ‘ambitions’ of Marrying into Royal Family, says Royal Expert

Brian Cox, the actor of “Succession,” accused Meghan Markle of marrying into the royal family as part of her life-long “ambition” to achieve her real-life fairy tale.

The Scottish actor accused the Duchess of Sussex of being well aware of the established “system” she became a part of in an interview with Haute Living New York, adding that she shouldn’t be surprised by the drama she’s sparked.

“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he told the outlet.

“I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

Cox, a royalist, thinks the Sussexes, particularly Meghan, are not as naive as many believe.

Meghan “clearly” had a “ambition” when she married Prince Harry, according to the Emmy winner, which may have sprouted early in her life.

“The childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s–t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams,” he argued.

Throughout her courtship with Harry, Markle was subjected to rumors that she was only interested in the royal to become a UK princess.

According to his memoir, Harry convinced Markle that she would be as beloved by the public and the media as his late mother, Princess Diana.

Instead, the American actress went through a startling change that strained her already poor relationship with her royal in-laws. Meghan and Harry renounced their royal titles just two years after their marriage.

The extent of the couple’s dispute with the Windsors remains unknown.

The couple has yet to declare if they would attend King Charles’ coronation in May.

The monarch left Harry out of the event entirely, instead reserving a regal role for Prince William.

According to one expert, Harry will attend his father’s coronation “alone,” but Meghan will not be “brave or strong enough” to accompany him.

Cox believes the couple’s story is another another reason why the monarchy should be eliminated.