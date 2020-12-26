Kendall Jenner shares her new pictures to leaves fans gushing

Kendall Jenner wowed in a metallic top and pants as she posed for Christmas Eve snaps. The supermodel shared the pictures on her Instagram to give fans major style envy.

Kendall Jenner mesmerised fans with her glam looks as she shared her stunning pictures ahead of Kardashian-Jenner family gathering.

She displayed her eye-catching ensemble for the evening, which featured a strapless metallic gold top.

The 25-year-old reality was looking gorgeous in the snaps. She captioned the post: ‘lil present’.

The ‘Keeping UP With The Kardashians’ star kept accessories to a minimum by rocking a set of gold studded wrist cuffs and by fastening some gold hoops to her ears. Her hair was parted down the middle and flowed down her back and shoulders in sleek strands.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian shared her photos, looking stunning in black and green attire and statement earrings at the party. The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered for a micro celebration.