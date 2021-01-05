Dua Lipa reveals she craves privacy in relationship with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa came forth revealing how media scrutiny can be unforgiving sometimes amid her relationship with Anwar Hadid.

Speaking to the British Vogue, the No Lie singer said, “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun.”

“But at the same time, we’re quite private — we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see,” the songstress added.

“It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

Lipa told the Vogue about her private lifestyle, “My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”