Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly change children’s school over security concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to a new school just two days into the term after security concerns made the daily school run difficult to manage.

According to Hello! Magazine, heavy traffic was creating problems for the Sussexes’ small security team, prompting the family to reconsider the children’s school.

A representative for the couple said, “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.”

The representative added, “The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family,” stressing that “This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

A source close to the couple said the children had loved the school, but security arrangements made the commute impractical.

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“It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents,”.

(Photo by Getty Images)

“It was perfect for them in every way and the children really enjoyed their time there.

They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure.”

Archie and Lilibet were enrolled at a nearby school on Monday, with Harry reportedly spotted with his daughter in a reception area.

The couple have also been added to parent WhatsApp groups.

The move comes as Harry continues his security battle in the UK following the couple’s return to England last month.