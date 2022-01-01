X-Factor Alum Tom Mann ‘Completely Broken’ After Fiancée Suddenly Dies on Wedding Day

Tom Mann, a UK X Factor alum and songwriter, has stated that his fiancée died the morning they were set to marry.

Dani Hampson, 34, a backup dancer for Harry Styles and the Spice Girls, is survived by her eight-month-old son Bowie.

As per 7news, the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The singer shared a photo of Hampson with their son on Instagram Tuesday morning, local time, to announce his fiancée’s sudden death.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” he began.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.

“I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

The singer shared that he is “completely broken” following the loss.

“I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” he added.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud,” Mann wrote.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.”

Hampson was a popular dancer who performed in Harry Styles’ Treat People With Kindness music video as well as on the Spice Girls reunion tour in 2017.

‘Brightest light’

The post from Mann, 28, continued: “I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever,” the message ended.

Fans and friends sent their condolences to the family in response to the heartbreaking post.

“Tom I’m so so sorry, sending all my love to you & thinking of you, love you brother x we are with you,” singer Mimi Webb wrote.

Singer Lewis Capaldi said, “Love you brother”.

“The best of the best. It has been our privilege to have been in her orbit and experience the brightness of that star. We love you so much, Dani. Tom, we are your army and we are all here for you,” Harry Styles’ choreographer Paul Roberts wrote.

Hampson’s last Instagram post was on May 29, when she shared a series of cheerful family photos from a vacation in Sardinia with her young family.

Mann rose to fame after making it to the finals of The X Factor in 2014 with the group Stereo Kicks.

He went on to write songs for artists including Becky Hill and Ronan Keating.

Mann shared a post from his wife from January 2019, in which she posted a quote from Allie Michelle, just hours after announcing the news.

The quote began: “Keep the honest moments close to your heart. The ones that make us most human.”

It went on to say: “Life is really quite simple. We get to experience this planet for a brief while. We get to learn how to love ourselves and one another for the strange, messy and magical creatures we care.

“What a gift it is to have a human life. If you look a little closer, there is always something to be grateful for.”

Hampson captioned it at the time, “This is nice, happy Saturday”.

The couple announced the birth of their son Bowie in October on Instagram.

“I’ve never known a love like it – you are already my everything Bowie,” Mann said at the time.

Meanwhile, Hampson said the couple was “saturated with a love I[they] didn’t know existed”.