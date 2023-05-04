Is Wendy Williams Going to CNN. The Shocking Allegations against Singer Brian McKnight

Wendy Williams is set to join CNN, according to recent reports. The news was first announced by fellow radio personality Patty Jackson, who shared the information on social media. Details about Williams’ role at CNN and the nature of the projects she will be working on have not yet been revealed.

Williams, who is best known for her talk show “The Wendy Williams Show,” has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for years. She has also made headlines for her personal life, including her divorce and health issues.

The news of Williams’ move to CNN has sparked excitement among her fans and industry insiders alike. Many are speculating about what her new role at the network could entail and how she will bring her unique perspective to the world of news and current events.

Williams has not yet commented publicly on the news, but it is expected that more details about her role at CNN will be announced in the coming weeks.