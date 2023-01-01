Here’s Why Mariah Carey Is Allegedly Seeking Primary Custody of Twins She Shares With Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey is reportedly seeking primary custody of the twins she shares with Wild’n Out host Nick Cannon. It’s no secret that Nick Cannon is a hard-working man. After all, he has to be considering the fact that he’s a father of 10 additional children. But with his ever-busy schedule, and growing list of commitments and responsibilities, it’s no wonder why Cannon may feel stretched thin—and why Carey is allegedly wanting to move in this direction.

Per HotNewHipHop, sources close to the situation reveal that while Cannon is a “doting” father, the twins—11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan Cannon—are with the chart-topping singer most of the time as it stands. They also revealed that gaining primary custody, it’ll hopefully send a message that Cannon can’t have a revolving-door relationship when it comes to their kids.

“She wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver,” a source according to HNHH.

As previously reported by The Root, Cannon has recently been feeling a bout of dad guilt as he’s figured out that trying to be a present and active father to all 12 of his children is exactly as hard as it sounds. However, despite his feelings, America’s Got Talent host and actor is just happy to be surrounded by all the familial love as he recently explained to Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve.

“Honestly, man, it’s really just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it,” Cannon said. Here’s hoping that should Carey decide to move forward, things will remain copacetic between the two parents.