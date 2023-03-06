All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards

The stars always stun. The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards were not broadcast on television this year, but that didn’t stop the A-listers from turning heads with their stylish looks.

Hasan Minhaj hosted the 38th annual Indie Spirit Awards, which were broadcast on YouTube. After walking the red carpet in an orange blazer with black lapels and matching black tie, shirt, and trousers, the comedian, 37, wore a monochromatic yellow sweater and blazer as he opened up the presentation with a monologue about the awards show losing their TV slot on IFC.

“We’re doing this super indie tonight,” Minhaj said per Variety. “We literally don’t have a distributor. The independent film channel did not want the independent film awards.” He pointed out that the network instead aired Semi-Pro, a 2008 film starring Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson.

The Spirit Awards honor both film and TV, so the red carpet was packed with small screen favorites like Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who both shined in bright colors, as well as movie stars like Tár‘s Cate Blanchett, who donned a Loewe jumpsuit.

Ayo Edebiri won Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series, and the 27-year-old was one of the best-dressed stars. The Bear actress wore a metallic Oscar de la Renta mini dress from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The strapless number had silver, gold, and bronze sequin appliqués and carried a matching handbag.

“I didn’t really prepare any remarks and my manager gave me a piece of paper,” Edebiri said in her acceptance speech. “I just want to say, I’m really grateful. Yeah, this is really nice and very cool. … I grew up, and there weren’t people who looked like me or felt like me. This is really nice because I’m in a room full of a lot of people, who I really admire and looked up to, but there are also a lot of people who look like me and feel like me, and that’s really nice.”

Edebiri’s award was presented by Stephanie Hsu, who stunned in a Khoon Hoi design. The black-column dress featured dramatic, white sleeves. Hsu, who played Joy in Everything Everywhere All at Once, also picked up an award for Best Breakthrough Performance. Meanwhile, her onscreen dad Ke Huy Quan scored the Best Supporting Performance statue. The actor looked snazzy in a grey plaid suit with a white shirt buttoned with no tie.