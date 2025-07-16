Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Deepfake Trump Scandal

On the night of the last presidential debate, Taylor Swift shocked the political world by publicly endorsing Kamala Harris for president—and it all came after a deepfake scandal involving Donald Trump. The singer took to Instagram to set the record straight after discovering AI-generated images falsely showing her supporting Trump were posted on his website.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” she wrote in her caption. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

And she didn’t hold back. Swift made it clear who she’s backing. “She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift said of Harris, the former Vice President.

The response was instant. Fans flooded social media with praise and support, while conservative corners of the internet fired back. The very next day, Trump addressed Swift’s post on Fox & Friends, dismissing it with a smug remark. “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said. “It was just a question of time. … But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

That dig didn’t go unnoticed. Trump has a history of throwing shade at Swift, and this latest clash only added fuel to the fire. Since taking office, he’s made multiple jabs at her, but one of the most eyebrow-raising came in a post where he wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

The comment quickly went viral, with critics calling it sexist, petty, and downright bizarre. Meanwhile, Swift fans—known for their fierce loyalty—rallied behind her in droves, using the moment to amplify her message about the importance of calling out disinformation.

Swift’s endorsement wasn’t just a reaction to the fake photos. It was a deliberate move, and one that signaled she’s more engaged in this election than ever. With millions of followers watching her every post, the influence she holds is undeniable. And now, with AI-generated content creeping into politics, she’s making it clear she won’t stay silent.

Her message came through loud and clear: if people want to know where she stands, she’ll tell them herself. No AI, no spin, just truth—and apparently, not even Trump can stop her from speaking it.