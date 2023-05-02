Sharna Burgess reveals that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox co-parent in a “kind and loving” manner

Co-parenting doesn’t have to be difficult, according to Sharna Burgess. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s ex-wife Megan Fox, with whom he shares sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, was described as having a “great” co-parenting relationship by the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, who was speaking on the Not So Hollywood podcast.

“To be honest, the connection is wonderful. The kids will have a blast at Universal today since we’re all heading there together, she informed host Adrianna Costa. “The emphasis on the children is a fantastic factor. Nothing else has to be taken into account but providing them with a stunning, healthy, and complete atmosphere.

Burgess, who is Green’s sibling and has a 10-month-old baby named Zane Walker, said that everyone should set a good example for the three boys.

“Representation is important to them. They thus understand that even when mother and daddy aren’t together anymore, they nonetheless get along nicely. We are still able to collaborate. They are observing everything you do, so it’s crucial to communicate, respect others, and learn to love those who are close to you, she said.

“We are excellent co-parents, and we try to enjoy it as much as we can. I believe there is a strange, antiquated belief that ex-spouses cannot be friends and that co-parenting must be challenging.

People also make every effort to shield children from divorce so that they won’t be impacted, but the reality is that they will, she continued.

“You can only decide whether a good or negative influence will occur. To ensure that everything is always easy, caring, and nice for the kids, they have worked really hard to make it have a favorable impact on them.

Burgess discussed how her life altered after beginning a relationship with Green, a father of four, during an interview on the Quite Frankly podcast earlier this month. He also has Kassius “Kass” Lijah, 20, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, in addition to the three sons he shares with Jennifer’s Body actress.

She said, “[I moved] from doing what I want to wake up early and helping get ready for school, or picking them up from school or activities, or being with them on weekends. She said inside that she felt “so ready for it,” adding, “I wanted that. Nothing in life makes me feel like I missed out.