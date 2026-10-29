Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé linked to old lawsuit over $120,000 diamond bracelet

Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé, Jason Galanis, was previously sued over an alleged unpaid balance on a $120,000 diamond bracelet, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in January 2012, named Galanis and his then-wife as defendants. Beverly Hills jewellery business Six Swords LLC accused the former couple of failing to pay the final $40,000 owed for the expensive piece.

According to the complaint, Galanis and his then-wife agreed to purchase a custom-made “15 Row Diamond Bracelet” for $120,000 in December 2010. The business alleged that the couple did not complete the final two payments, leaving the balance outstanding.

The lawsuit centred on the unpaid amount rather than the bracelet’s original price, with the jeweller seeking to recover the money it claimed was owed. The available report does not detail the final outcome of the case.

(Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The legal dispute has resurfaced following renewed attention on Galanis, who is engaged to reality television personality Savannah Chrisley. Chrisley shared a photograph with Galanis on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showing the couple together on a cruise ship.

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Galanis, 56, has also appeared in media coverage related to his background and legal history. His relationship with Chrisley has attracted public interest as the reality star shares updates about their engagement.

The 2012 lawsuit adds another detail to the public record concerning Galanis’s past business and financial disputes. However, the allegations in the complaint should not be treated as proof of wrongdoing without further information about the case’s resolution.

The report by Page Six is based on court documents relating to the lawsuit filed by Six Swords LLC. Further details about any settlement, judgment or subsequent proceedings were not included in the available account.