‘Stand Up for Our Queen’: Piers Morgan Slams Sussexes for ‘Malicious Campaign’ Against Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously claimed that there were concerns within the Royal Family over the skin colour of their firstborn child.

TV host Piers Morgan has addressed the Megxit crisis in a tweet, urging fellow Britons to “stand up for our Queen”, as he slammed the Sussexes for trying to make the Royal Family look like “heartless racists” following the explosive interview Harry and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

There's a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists.

It's disgusting.

Time to stand up for our Queen. pic.twitter.com/BK5qmEV8el — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

​During the interview, Meghan told the American TV host that she was suicidal during her time in Buckingham Palace, also claiming that a senior member of the family voiced concern about how dark the skin of the couple’s firstborn child might be.

In response to the accusations, Buckingham Palace released a statement that the Royal Family would be privately addressing the issues raised in the interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately”, the statement read.

Piers Morgan slammed the interview, calling Meghan “Princess Pinocchio” and noting he doesn’t buy her “diatribe of bilge”. Following much backlash, the TV star had to leave the show “Good Morning Britain” last week, where he had been host for five years.

According to the Press Association, citing a source, Meghan Markle had complained to ITV executives about Morgan’s statement before his resignation was announced last Tuesday.