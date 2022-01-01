Olivia Munn Celebrates Son’s Milestone “Daddy” John Mulaney

John also shared a tender moment with his son by posting a PhotoMalcolm for the first time. “Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever,” He wrote in the caption. “I love you, Malcolm. You are so much heavier now.”

On Instagram Story, Olivia and John shared another moment together. She posted a video of John looking down at Malcolm, who was seen laying down on a couch as he waved his arms back and forth. The 39-year old comedian looked at his son and said, “I love you, Malcolm.”

Olivia captioned Olivia’s comment. “Birthday fun this morning before his daddy left for Texas…”

It looks like the birthday party has fun going on throughout the day! The RookStar also snapped a sweet picture of Malcolm and his grandma. Olivia noted in the caption that he was “spending his 4 month birthday with this retired tiger mom.”

Below are more of the wholesome moments shared by the family.