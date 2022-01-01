Nicole Kidman misses Oscar nominees’ luncheon as a result of a torn hamstring

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman could also be nominated for her fifth Oscar for her work in ‘Being the Ricardos’, however, she wasn’t on the annual nominee’s luncheon.

Selection revealed that Kidman is at residence beneath medical doctors’ orders, recovering from a torn hamstring. She was filming the upcoming Amazon collection ‘Expats’ in Los Angeles when the pre-existing damage flared up.

The present is continuous to shoot this week however will quickly pause whereas producers work out after they can resume and if they should shoot around Kidman till her return, in line with an Amazon consultant.

‘Expats’, primarily based on Janice Y. Okay. Lee’s finest-promoting 2016 novel ‘The Expatriates’ and directed by Lulu Wang, focuses on a bunch of three expatriate ladies dwelling in Hong Kong. It’s produced by Kidman’s Blossom Movies.

‘Expats’ additionally stars Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr, Jack Huston as David Starr, Brian Tee as Clarke, and Ji-young Yoo as Mercy. The collection is government-produced by Wang, Kidman, Daniele Melia, Theresa Park, Per Saari, Stan Wlodkowski, and Alice Bell.

Kidman’s damage flare-up comes because the Oscar-winning actress is within the thick of awards season with a variety of upcoming tasks, together with Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’, set for launch in April, and the ‘Aquaman’ sequel in December.

Along with an Oscar nom, Kidman’s flip as Lucille Ball additionally garnered her a SAG nomination and a Golden Globe win.