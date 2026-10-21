Kim Kardashian reportedly fears Christmas conflict with Kanye West over Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering spending Christmas with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton instead of following her family’s usual holiday traditions, amid tensions with her mother Kris Jenner, her sisters and ex-husband Kanye West, according to Star.

A source told the publication that Kardashian, 45, has been clashing with Jenner over filming plans for their reality series, The Kardashians, including discussions about the storylines and drama they should focus on for content.

“Kim is usually so excited about Christmas with her family and all their traditions,” the source said. “But she’s been clashing a lot with her mom, who’s already hounding her about a filming schedule, and what plot points and drama they need to focus on for the content.”

The source also claimed that Kardashian has been experiencing tension with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, adding that she is “not in the mood to play nice with them right now.”

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However, her relationship with West, 49, is reportedly her biggest concern ahead of the festive season. The former couple, who finalised their split in 2022, celebrated Christmas together with their four children last year, according to TMZ. Their children are North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven.

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“She’s dreading a big fight with Kanye and she knows she’s in for one because she plans to have Lewis with her for Christmas,” the source told Star.

West, who has since remarried, has reportedly struggled with Kardashian’s relationship with Hamilton, 41, after initially assuming their romance would be a fling, according to the publication.

The source added that the situation has left Kardashian feeling stressed and considering skipping the family celebrations altogether.

“It’s just a whole lot of stress and it’s not putting her in the holiday spirit, so her reaction is to threaten to run off with Lewis and skip the whole thing,” the source explained.

The source also suggested that Kardashian’s devotion to her children makes it unlikely she would follow through on the threat.