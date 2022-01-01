Kim Kardashian Says Netflix Show is Her Obsession

Kim Kardashian still finds time off from her busy life to binge-watch TV shows. If you have a Netflix subscription, you might just share one of your new favorite shows with Kim. She recently revealed Netflix series that she has been enjoying lately.

Yesterday, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder took to her Instagram story to reveal her new obsession. Kim shared a still from a reality show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, with the following caption.

Kim is a world-famous reality TV star, so it’s pretty understandable if she appreciates other shows of the same genre. The show recently premiered on Netflix and revolves around the couples who put their loyalty to each other to the test.

pic: © Kim Instagram

Meanwhile, “The Kardashians,” which is Kim and her family’s own reality show, premiered last week and has been the subject of several headlines. If you’re a fan and have watched either of the series, be sure to share your thoughts on them in the comments below.