Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce To Be Involved In Keeping Up With The Kardashian Finale? Kris Jenner Breaks Silence

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce came as a blow to all the fans, and we are sure family too. Everyone knew that all is not well in their relationship, but no one expected the couple to head for a divorce.

Well, finally, momma Kris Jenner has decided to open up about this divorce, and we bet you all want to know what she has to say about it.

Kris maintains a diplomatic attitude as she talks about the divorce. Although Kim and Kanye are not too affected by the ongoing change in their lives, keep scrolling further to hear what Kris said.

Talking about the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce, Kris Jenner said on the March 18 episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show, “Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…there’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye…” The 65-year-old matriarch called into the radio show nearly a month after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19.

“The good thing about our family is, you know, we’re there for each other, and we’re supportive, and we love each other very, very much,” Kris Jenner continued. “So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy, so that’s the goal.”

Kris maintained her diplomatic attitude as she continued, “I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have — the love and appreciation of one another…and that everyone’s OK.”

Like all of us, even the Radio host had doubts if the divorce drama will be a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’? “You might,” Kris Jenner teased, in regards to the possibility of the divorce making its way into the season 20 storyline. The show’s executive producer added, “I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, as we haven’t even seen the first show yet.”

Kris Jenner also reported that production is still “putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time – Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time, so when she feels like it I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say,” Kris said on the radio show.