Kelly Ripa dazzles in a strappy black jumpsuit on date night with Mark Consuelos

We found the best lookalike for $45.

Kelly Ripa has made it no secret that she loves black jumpsuits, and her latest one is one we want in our closets right now for the summer months.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star stunned on her date night with husband Mark Consuelos Wednesday, wearing a black spaghetti strap jumpsuit. She revealed the look in her Instagram Story in a snap that showed her wearing the look with a gold necklace as she held her cat in her arms.

Kelly was glowing for her night out the town and rocked her hair in soft waves. “About last night” she captioned the post. She went on to share a photo of herself and Mark on a double date with their longtime friends in her Story and on her feed.

We loved it and tracked down two similar looks – and one is only $45 on ASOS. The daytime TV host also wore an unbuttoned collar shirt over the jumpsuit to keep herself warm.

“We had our first double date almost 27 years ago and have been together ever since. Thank you @frescobyscotto and @rosannascotto for the delicious reunion dinner,” Kelly captioned the photo, revealing that they wined and dined at popular New York City Italian restaurant Fresco by Scotto.

Kelly and Mark have three children together, and although their two oldest Michael, 24, and Lola, 19, both study close to home in New York, their youngest son Joaquin, 18, is set to change things up in the family.

The teenager will be attending the University of Michigan in September, and Kelly posted about the upcoming change in a bittersweet Instagram post when she shared a photo of Joaquin and Mark walking around the campus of the university.

While Joaquin looked happy, Mark looked a little sad, and Kelly wrote in the caption: “Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won’t be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Aww man, time flies,” while another wrote: “Ahh Joaquin has grown up so much!” A third added: “Congrats Joaquin!! He’s going to do great things, you and mark should be very proud of yourselves.”

Kelly and Mark will no doubt miss having Joaquin close to home but will have a wonderful time visiting him.The University of Michigan is also where Barack and Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter Sasha attends school.