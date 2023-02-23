Kelly Osbourne Openly Shares Her Challenging Return to Work After Having Baby

The return to work after having a kid can be extremely difficult, and Kelly Osbourne is openly sharing her own struggles when she returns to her first job since delivering her son in late 2022.

On Sunday, she uploaded an Instagram photo of herself and her makeup artist, Kip Zachary, sticking their tongues out, with the caption, “I have a newfound (sic) respect for working mothers.”

Osbourne continued, “I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quickly enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms.

The next day, the new mom uploaded a photo of herself looking anxious, seated in a car, and holding her son’s car seat. The selfie, shared on Osbourne’s Instagram Story, was captioned, “I could not leave him again so it’s #BringYourBabyToWorkDay.”

Sid Wilson, the Slipknot DJ boyfriend of the Fashion Police alum, is the father of her son. Sharon Osbourne, Osbourne’s mother, revealed the birth of their first child on The Talk. Kelly was not pleased about her mother’s loose lips, as she later took to her Instagram Story to write, “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”