Jennifer Lopez directed a professional photographer on exactly how to shoot her at the Met Gala. In a video shared by Glamor, Lopez was filmed giving a photographer detailed instructions at the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening.

Jennifer Lopez is every woman trying to get their bf to take a single nice picture of her. #MetGala https://t.co/YQlFrybJLu pic.twitter.com/5yi7Uurd2d — Glamour (@glamourmag) May 2, 2023