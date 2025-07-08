Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Down as Tragedy Strikes Beloved Texas Camp in Deadly Floods

The devastating floods sweeping through Central Texas have left heartbreak in their wake, hitting especially close to home for Jenna Bush Hager. On Monday, July 7, the Today Show co-host opened up in an emotional early-morning segment about the tragedy that has gripped Camp Mystic. In this historic Christian summer camp, her family shares deep roots.

Fighting back tears, Jenna recalled her mother Laura Bush’s time at the camp, saying, “My mom was a counselor there, but also so many of my friends were raised at this camp.” The camp, nestled along the Guadalupe River and nearly 100 years old, was more than just a summer getaway — it was a rite of passage for generations of Texas girls. “Texas camps are institutions,” she said, “so grandmothers, mothers, kids, have all gone there.”

The tragedy at Camp Mystic has been staggering. According to authorities, 27 young female campers have died and at least 10 more are still missing. Jenna shared that many of her friends had daughters attending the camp just last week, adding a painful personal layer to an already gut-wrenching situation, according to PEOPLE.

She also spoke about the Texas spirit during these hard times. “Texas has a type of resilience,” Jenna said. “They’re generous people, where people want to reach out and help. Texas camps are really special.” Her husband, Henry Hager, once questioned why they sent their three children — Mila, 12, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5 — to Texas summer camps during the blistering heat. Her answer was simple and heartfelt: “Because of the love that’s there.”

Jenna made sure to honor the camp’s late owner, Richard “Dick” Eastland, who died heroically trying to rescue campers from the rising waters. His legacy, she said, goes far beyond running a camp. “That family, the Eastland family, is Texas royalty. They raised so many girls,” she said. “So many of my friends said he was their summer father. He looked out for campers. He raised girls to be brave and loving. His legacy will live on.”

Dick and his wife, Tweety, had been involved with the camp for nearly 50 years, carrying on a family tradition that dated back three generations. Camp Mystic has long been a magnet for Texas families, including some of the state’s most prominent names. Former Texas Governor John Connally and even President Lyndon B. Johnson once sent their daughters there. “Lady Bird Johnson used to come to camp closing [ceremonies] when she was very elderly,” alum Shelby Patterson told Texas Public Radio.

The full toll of the floods has been devastating across the region. The Associated Press reports that at least 82 people have died, including 28 children. Dozens more are still unaccounted for. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday, July 6, that 10 campers from Camp Mystic remain missing along with one counselor. Rescue efforts are still underway as state and local officials, according to CNN, continue searching for at least 41 missing individuals.

As Texas reels from the destruction, Jenna’s heartfelt tribute to a place that meant so much to so many is a painful reminder of how personal this disaster has become.