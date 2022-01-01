Lucy Hale Gives Us Masterclass on How to Wear Sheer Dress

The sheer dress might be the summer 2022 trend that you simply must try. Yes, it’s nothing revolutionary, but lately, celebs have been the refreshing fashion in creative ways. The fashion-forward crowd, including British celebrities Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa, has successfully adapted the look for themselves. Now that Lucy Hale from Pretty Little Liars has established herself in the sheer dress craze, it’s obvious that she understood the mission.

Hale shared the attire she wore to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event in Italy on Instagram. The actor wore a long semi-sheer canary yellow dress by the hosting designers, accessorized with a vivid elaborate floral bustier.

As per Bustle, the dress was the perfect fusion of high fashion and summer nights because it had a high split. Hale accessorized the dress with gold stiletto heels and a D&G bag studded with stolen diamonds. The actor’s nails were painted crimson to match the rich red roses woven into her garment. In the Instagram post, Hale thanked Dolce & Gabbana for the “custom dream” outfit.

The Los Angeles resident continues to post photos of her travels abroad, particularly in Italy. The star claimed she had been taking advantage of mountain vistas, strolling on the beach, and testing out the local pizzeria, which made those of us who haven’t yet reserved our summer vacation envious.

Hale has recently been focusing on Which Brings Me To You, a new romantic comedy in which she collaborates with Pete Hutchings, the director of The Hating Game. The story revolves around a free-lance journalist who meets a photographer at a mutual friend’s wedding.