Are Low-Rise Paints making a comeback? Kendall Jenner gave her stamp of approval

Move over high-waisted pants, the low-rise Y2K trend is back and it’s been spotted everywhere.

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner sported a pair of vintage Chloe suede Western-inspired low-rise pants to the launch party of her new tequila brand, 818 Tequila. The supermodel’s tequila was the main event, but her tribute to the fashion trend we all thought was dead stole the show.

Jenner isn’t the first to be seen rocking this legendary trend; Bella Hadid has been caught wearing them around New York City and they’ve made appearances on some fashion runway shows.

Low-rise pants gained momentum during the Y2K fashion era (the mid-90’s and early 2000s) and Tik-Tokers are bringing the fashion aesthetic back. The Y2K trend started when the internet became popular and people anticipated the rise of technology.

The culture of the late 90s was built on luxurious consumerism and the trends were all futuristic based. A Y2K closet consisted of velour tracksuits, baby tees, wide leg jeans, and the infamous low-rise pants.

Gen Z and Millennials are feeling nostalgic about the era, so don’t be surprised when you see every other person on Instagram showing off their pair of low-rise pants.

Here are some brands that are joining the low-rise pants movement.

Miaou – Elvis Pant $125

Free People – Marina Low-Rise Stripe Pants $128

Citizens of Humanity – Racer Low-Rise Skinny $238

GRLFRND – Bella Low-Rise Boyfriend $225

Asos – AsYou Super Low-Rise Relaxed Pants $29

Acne Studios – Frame Pant $500

Kirin – Masks Fluid Low-Waist Pants $625