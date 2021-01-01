3 DIY Face Masks for Your Skin Type

Flaunt your natural beauty by using these do-it-yourself face masks. These masks can be chosen based on skin suitability and will help enhance the beauty and texture of your skin. Check out the list below.

For dry skin

Take two parts of honey and one part of apple cider vinegar. Mix well and apply it to the face and let it remain for fifteen to twenty minutes. Wash your face with warm water. Honey acts as a natural moisturizer for skin, thus it soothes dry skin. Apple cider vinegar maintains the normal pH balance of the skin.

For oily skin

Not all natural products suit oily skin. Choose products that will help to enhance oily skin. Take two parts of yogurt and one part of fresh lemon juice. Mix this and apply it to your face and neck. Leave it for about half-hour. When the mask tightens, wash your face with warm water. Yogurt helps to fight age spots and clean the skin pores. Lemon juice helps to reduce the acne marks and blemishes on oily skin.

For normal skin

Use papaya pulp or banana pulp for normal skin. Apply the pulp on your face and let it remain for twenty minutes. This helps in complete skin cleansing. Papaya pulp will help to reduce age spots and wrinkles. Use lemon oil for naturally cleansing normal skin texture. Apply some lemon oil and let it remain for five minutes. Wash your face with water and pat dry.