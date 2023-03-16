5 Skincare Mistakes To Avoid If You Have Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin is more common these days for a variety of reasons, including environmental problems, climate change, and an imbalanced lifestyle for each individual. Sensitive skin cells are unable to hold onto moisture. More moisture loss increases the likelihood of dryness and increased sensitivity to cosmetics on the skin. But if you have sensitive skin, you must avoid the following skincare blunders:

Not Using Moisturiser

The first step in treating sensitive skin is hydration. Regular moisturizing is recommended for everyone, but people with sensitive skin should moisturize even more. If you select the ideal moisturizer for your skin, it will feel hydrated and nourished.

Exfoliation

Avoid using cleansers that include alpha hydroxy acids, which exfoliate the skin, such as glycolic acid. Ideally, you should exfoliate once or twice each week. One should exfoliate exceedingly gently and with gentle hand movements rather than violently rubbing.

Using Too Many Products

Using too many products at once may irritate your skin, producing itching, burning, and redness. Going overboard can actually make skin more sensitive than it was before. For clean, healthy skin, just make sure to wash your face with a mild cleanser. But, if you use too many different items or parts, you could become irritated.

Using Harsh Toners

Toners for delicate skin shouldn’t include alcohol or harsh ingredients. The slight stinging that salicylic acid for sensitive skin can create can easily irritate sensitive skin, resulting in breakouts or redness. Avoid it and choose instead toners manufactured from natural components.

Wrong Sunscreen Choice

Sunscreen must be used as part of any skincare program. The most crucial step in your skincare regimen would be this one. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) suggests using broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or above for optimal protection. Both chemical and physical sunscreens are available:

Chemical sunscreens provide some sun protection for the skin. Physical sunscreens deflect UV rays, protecting the skin from them.

Although both formulas have been proven to be effective, using physical sunscreens may be better for those with sensitive skin. Those with sensitive skin should choose sunscreens with zinc or titanium dioxide, which are frequently present in physical sunscreens.