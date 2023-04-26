No More Bad Hair Days: Nutritionist Reveals How To Stop Hair Fall

Whatever we do, hair fall always returns, making our hair stand on end. We then hastily return to our usual medicine and oiling procedure. Have you ever considered the potential causes of your hair loss? Stress, metabolic issues, pollution, and bad nutrition are just a few of the causes that might be to blame. But even if your food isn’t the main cause of hair loss, it may all be remedied with a healthy diet.

How can nutrition impact hair loss?

Research that was published in the National Library of Medicine suggests that dietary deficiencies may affect the structure and development of hair. Because hair follicles in the body are metabolically active, poor calorie and protein intake as well as a lack of certain micronutrients may have an effect on hair development. Hair loss is often caused by sudden weight loss or a lack of protein and other nutrients.

How can hair loss be stopped?

Along with maintaining a healthy hair care routine, eating well is quite beneficial. Your nutrient-dense diet provides your hair follicles with all the nutrition they need to be healthy.

What meals are so beneficial to hair?

The concept of a healthy diet is wide. Any meal that has a good number of nutrients is beneficial to our health. What meals should we choose from the enormous ocean of options to avoid hair loss? Sheenam K. Malhotra, a dietitian, is here to assist us focus on the essential nutrients for healthy hair and the foods that provide them. She highlighted essential items for our diets to quickly reduce hair loss in an Instagram post.

Following are the top 5 nutrients and food sources to prevent hair loss:

Protein

You already know that protein is the nutrient that is most crucial for the health of your hair. As protein is a component of hair, getting enough of it in your diet is essential for maintaining strong, healthy hair, according to dietician Sheenam K. Malhotra. One of the main causes of hair loss is a low-protein diet. Start by consuming a lot of foods high in protein, such as chicken, turkey, fish, dairy products, and eggs, as well as vegetarian sources like legumes and nuts.

Iron:

When it comes to nutrients, iron is what hair follicles need most. According to the dietician, “Iron deficiency disrupts the nutrient supply to the follicle, affecting the cycle of hair growth and may result in shedding.” Red meat, poultry, and fish are examples of animal items that may help you consume more iron. Lentils and leafy green vegetables like broccoli, kale, and salad greens are vegetarian meals that are also excellent providers of iron.

Calcium:

Did you realize? The body’s ability to absorb iron is aided by vitamin C. Therefore, a balanced diet that includes foods high in vitamin C and iron is a fantastic option to promote healthy hair. The creation of collagen, which strengthens the capillaries that feed the hair shafts, is accelerated by vitamin C, another powerful antioxidant. You may add foods high in vitamin C to your diet such as blueberries, broccoli, guava, kiwi fruits, oranges, papaya, strawberries, and sweet potatoes.

Omega-3:

Sadly, our body is unable to create the good fats, such as Omega-3 fatty acids, that our hair requires. As a result, we must depend on foods that have them. Omega-3 moisturizes the hair while giving the scalp natural oil. Avocados, seeds, nuts, oily salmon, cod liver oil, and avocados are some of the frequent foods high in omega 3.

Selenium and zinc:

Other elements that may aid in preventing hair loss include zinc and selenium in addition to iron. You may get these minerals in a sufficient quantity via fortified cereals, whole grains, legumes, and eggs.