Many say a good hair day is also a happy day. But there are times when your most dreaded nightmare comes true. You visit the salon to get your hair set like they show in the magazine, but you eventually end up realizing that you have got a bad style or that the style didn’t suit you.

So what do you when it is a bad haircut? There aren’t any magical tips on how to get your hair grow back or better but there are a few tips on how to fix a bad haircut.

The minute you realize that the style didn`t suit you, you tend to lose your temper. Obviously. You get hyper, you worry and you freak out. Calm down. Relax. There are a lot worse things than this. Deal with it in a proper way.

Firstly, don’t fire or vent out your anger on the stylist. Maybe the style wasn`t meant to suit you or maybe there had been a little mistake. Talk and discuss with your stylist. They will know better than you. Tell them the problem. Describe the style you wanted initially. There might be a little chance of amending it to look better.

Deal with short hair. Short hair is not a sin. If the length has been cut too much, deal with it. There is nothing you can do. Hair grows fast. Wait for six weeks before you get a new haircut. Don’t take decisions in haste. You may end up having a much worse cut.

Remember that the stylists know better. If you are specific about a few things like length and the cut, specify it to them. If you randomly walk into the salon to get a haircut, leave it to the stylist. Don’t get inspired by celebrity styles which you read in magazines.

If you want to mend a bad cut, yet again, leave it to the stylist. They know better. They know how to mend it. They know tips on how you should deal with it.

Own it till you disown it. Yes, there is nothing you can do once the damage has been done, but to own it and carry it with style. Who knows, there might be chances of you setting a statement. Own the style. Try to be unique or carry it uniquely. Fake it till you get the original style back.

If the cut is too short, don’t tie up your hair or braid it. Leave it loose. Make sure it grows sooner. Have a healthy diet that promotes hair growth. Even though the cut is bad, trim it regularly. Keep the ends neat and clean. Avoid split ends. That would make the bad haircut look worse.

If you are really disappointed with the cut, talk to the manager. Perhaps, they would choose not to charge you for the service because you are dissatisfied. That would save you of the guilt of paying for something which you had never wanted in the first place.