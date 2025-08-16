Emma Stone Admits to a Red Carpet Mistake She’ll Never Forget

Emma Stone is known for her impeccable red carpet style, but even the Oscar-winning actress has a few fashion regrets. In a recent Vogue interview, Emma opened up about a memorable moment from the 2011 Critics Choice Awards and revealed a shocking admission about her look that year.

During the Life in Looks segment, the Poor Things star reflected on the outfit she wore for the event, saying, “I told you before that I wasn’t going to say that I regret anything,” before laughing and adding, “I’m immediately going against that.”

While Emma had no complaints about the actual dress she wore, it was the spray tan that had her cringing. “I’m from Arizona, and I don’t have any pigment in my skin, so growing up, I was really obsessed with the idea of being tan,” she explained.

Emma Stone attends the 16th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

This obsession with tanning followed her into her early Hollywood years, as she admitted, “That sort of followed me the first couple years that I was going to these types of things.”

Emma admitted she thought that a dark spray tan was key to looking great at fancy events. “I thought, if you were dressing up and if you wanna look great, you should get a really, really dark spray tan.” But looking back, she has a major regret, pointing out, “My hands look like I’m wearing gloves because the spray tan didn’t get on my hands.”

Despite the tan mishap, Emma had nothing but love for the dress she wore that night. “I love this dress,” she said with a smile. “I felt so great in it, so great that I had to get a spray tan to really enhance how great I felt.” It seems the dress still holds a special place in her heart, even if the tan didn’t quite turn out as planned.