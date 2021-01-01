5 Mamma Mia-Inspired Outfits You Can Wear Even if You Can’t Escape to a Greek Island

Everygirl’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

There’s an age-old debate: Which Mamma Mia movie is better? But the real question we should be asking is, “How can we channel the energy of both movies into our lives?” I want it all—from the beautiful scenery to the perfect summer outfits to the men fighting over me.

There’s just something about the Mamma Mia movies that gives off the most fun and comforting vibes (that “something” is probably ABBA), and lately, I’ve been very inspired by the fashion in both movies. I love the ’70s-disco-meets-beach vacation style, and I think there’s no reason we can’t dress like we’re on the Greek Islands in our regular lives as we check items off our summer bucket list.

That’s why we put together five summer outfits that will make us feel like we’re actually extras on the set of the movies. Oh, and my answer to which movie is better? It’s obviously Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. 😉

Check out these five Mamma Mia-inspired summer outfits below:

Blue bikini + denim mom shorts + simple accessories

bikini top / bikini bottoms / shorts / sandals / sunglasses / necklace

Flowy yellow top + flare jeans + floral hair scarf

top / jeans / wedges / scarf / earrings

Floral crop top + dark-wash overalls + crochet bag

top / overalls / bag / sandals / hoops

Linen shirt + distressed denim shorts + tan boots

linen shirt / black cami / shorts / boots / tote / sunnies

Yellow midi dress + lace-up sandals + straw crossbody

dress / sandals / crossbody / sunglasses / hoops