These 11 Summer Tops Are Everything We Love: Stylish, Effortless, and Affordable

In the summer, we gravitate towards lightweight tops that are comfortable, stylish, and endlessly versatile. We like to go from the office to an afternoon picnic in the same floral number that’ll have everyone asking where it’s from. We just can’t seem to get enough of, so every once in a while, we look to refresh a collection.

If you’re also looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe with pretty tops, we rounded up our favorite options from Amazon, and they’re all under $30. You’ll find a statement-making cow print top that’ll be sure to get you compliments wherever you go, as well as a viral crisscross top that’s ready to be styled in your special way. Scroll on for a stylish and affordable selection of summer tops, ranging from trendy pieces to everyday essentials.

For a Sexy Number: Verdusa Ruched Drawstring Crop Top

For a Visually Striking Piece: Romwe Cow Print Sleeveless Tube Tank Top

For a Picnic-Ready Top: Romwe Floral Print Spaghetti Strap Crop Top

For a Fitted Style: Verdusa One-Shoulder Ribbed Crop Top

For an Internet Famous Top: SheIn Crisscross Cut Out Halter Top

For a Compliment-Worthy Top: American Apparel Cotton Off-Shoulder Short Sleeve Top

For a Summery Choice: Romwe Floral Short Sleeve Blouse

For All-Day Wear: Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Tank

For an Easygoing, Everyday Piece: LouKeith Halter Racerback Tee

For a Cool and Sporty Look: Hanes Performance Polo Shirt

For a Sultry Pick: WDIRARA Short Sleeve V-Neck Crop Top