Is Ed Sheeran trying to steal his friend Taylor Swift‘s thunder? In a funny new…
Demi Lovato to Offer ‘Therapy Sessions’ to Concertgoers Before Shows
The singer and actress – who has previously been open about her struggles with bipolar…
Selena Gomez’s Mom Goes on Bizarre Social Media Tear
The relationship between Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, took a baffling turn on…
Victoria Beckham Slammed for Using ‘Emaciated’ Model in Glasses Campaign
Former Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham is being blasted over her new eyewear campaign, which features…
Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram
New year, new Instagram game! Selena Gomez has unfollowed all but 37 accounts on Instagram.…
Jessica Alba Welcomes a Son on New Year’s Eve
Jessica Alba has given birth to a baby boy. The Hollywood star, 36, and her…
Taylor Swift Drops $18M on Tribeca Townhouse
Pop star Taylor Swift appears to have plunked down $18 million for a notorious TriBeCa…