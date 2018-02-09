Taylor Swift Accuses Ed Sheeran of ‘Peacocking’ in Lighthearted Instagram Video
February 8, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Taylor Swift Accuses Ed Sheeran of ‘Peacocking’ in Lighthearted Instagram Video

Is Ed Sheeran trying to steal his friend Taylor Swift‘s thunder? In a funny new…

Continue Reading →

Demi Lovato to Offer ‘Therapy Sessions’ to Concertgoers Before Shows
January 26, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Demi Lovato to Offer ‘Therapy Sessions’ to Concertgoers Before Shows

The singer and actress – who has previously been open about her struggles with bipolar…

Continue Reading →

Selena Gomez’s Mom Goes on Bizarre Social Media Tear
January 18, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Selena Gomez’s Mom Goes on Bizarre Social Media Tear

The relationship between Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, took a baffling turn on…

Continue Reading →

Victoria Beckham Slammed for Using ‘Emaciated’ Model in Glasses Campaign
January 16, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Victoria Beckham Slammed for Using ‘Emaciated’ Model in Glasses Campaign

Former Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham is being blasted over her new eyewear campaign, which features…

Continue Reading →

Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram
January 9, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram

New year, new Instagram game! Selena Gomez has unfollowed all but 37 accounts on Instagram.…

Continue Reading →

Jessica Alba Welcomes a Son on New Year’s Eve
January 2, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Jessica Alba Welcomes a Son on New Year’s Eve

Jessica Alba has given birth to a baby boy. The Hollywood star, 36, and her…

Continue Reading →

Taylor Swift Drops $18M on Tribeca Townhouse
October 31, 2017
Permalink
Spotlight

Taylor Swift Drops $18M on Tribeca Townhouse

Pop star Taylor Swift appears to have plunked down $18 million for a notorious TriBeCa…

Continue Reading →