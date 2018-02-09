Tight hips seem to be a common problem for almost everybody from runners to cyclists,…
Health and Fitness
Elliptical Workouts For the Beginner to the Advanced
The elliptical is a mainstay in the gym for good reason: it’s easy on the…
January 5, 2018
Low-Calorie, Dairy-Free Sugar Cookies That Actually Taste Amazing
The best vegan desserts are the ones no one would even guess are made without…
5 Simple Ways to Stay Mentally Healthy When You Can’t Exercise
As a personal trainer and Pilates instructor, I work with a very active population. When…
December 15, 2017
3 Mistakes Not to Make at the Start of a Diet
Unwanted weight gain, especially when you’re supposed to be on a healthy eating journey, can…
1 Move For a Perkier Bust and Stronger Arms
Is it any wonder we fawn over Michelle Obama’s triceps and Ellie Goulding’s strong silhouette?…
December 8, 2017
The Simplest 3-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipe Dinnertime Has Seen Yet
This insanely simple recipe from Homemaking Hacks is the easiest way to enjoy a hearty,…