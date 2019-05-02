When we say that Spring 2020’s bridal trends run the gamut, we aren’t kidding. Every look is entirely different. There are midis gathered to the side in ’80s fashion, which reveal a slip of leg and make for an awesome shoe moment. Then there are over-the-top lace gowns with high necklines for modest, bohemian brides. Ballgowns are also in style, so if you’ve always imagined your walk down the aisle to be a magical Cinderella moment, you’re in luck. Read through to digest our full report, rife with dreamy designers like Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, and Vera Wang, or jump ahead to the silhouette that speaks to you right off the bat.

1. Bridal Trend Spring 2020: Slitted Dresses Made For Shoe Moments

A refreshed take on the ’80s prom dress, with a gathering that makes for the perfect leg slit, this is a subtly sultry add-on to a dress that also allows for the perfect shoe moment. You’ll want to think carefully about the heels you put on display when you choose this silhouette for your wedding dress.

2. Bridal Trend Spring 2020: Skirt and Cape Veils

Think of it as the veil 2.0. Rather than wearing one that extends from a crown, these are built in (and often removable!) from your jumpsuit or dress. Made of lace, tulle, or lightweight chiffon, you can feel like a semi superhero in your cape.

3. Bridal Trend Spring 2020: Loose Bows

These bows aren’t any less elegant than ones that are tied in a prim and proper fashion, but they’re a touch more casual. Many of them are oversize, and they make for stunning back moments, whereas others make for a waist cinch or an adornment on a striking slit.

4. Bridal Trend Spring 2020: Tiered Tulle

Imagine feeling like you just may float away in a gown that really isn’t heavy at all. This whimsical style completes many strapless or halter silhouettes and, depending on how many layers you’re up for, you can create quite the voluminous bridal look.

5 Bridal Trend Spring 2020: Cinderella Ballgowns

These princess-like gowns come in satin and silk, and with sleeves or without. You can choose whether you want something more simple (see: Anne Barge and Viktor & Rolf), where the designs are all about the striking shape, or decorated and embellished with floral appliqué.