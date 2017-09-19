Selena Gomez Is Making More Than $30 Million for Her Puma Collab

Selena Gomez just made a very exciting announcement. The 25-year-old is collaborating with Puma and will appear in the brand’s upcoming women’s footwear campaign for the Phenom. “Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner,” Selena Gomez wrote on Instagram Monday along with a photo of herself in her Puma gear. In a press release about the collab, Gomez said that being a part of the brand was “very exciting” for her. “Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion,” she shared. “It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.”

As for how much Gomez is making for the collab, a source says Gomez is making over $30 million for the deal, which is expected to last around two years. This news comes one month after Gomez’s boyfriend The Weeknd designed sneakers for Puma. As for the couple’s relationship, the insider tells us that despite reports, they’re “not living together.” Gomez is currently filming a Woody Allen movie in New York City and The Weeknd is on tour. And while the couple does stay together sometimes when he comes back on his breaks, they are not officially living together. They both have their own houses in Los Angeles.

And while the couple isn’t sharing a house, it sounds like they are sharing clothes. “I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we’re] just kind of throwing different ideas around,” Selena Gomez tells Vogue. “Sometimes I’ll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes. I’ll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies. You want to feel confident in it. When you start stressing about it and feel you have to create this image…you shouldn’t feel that way.”

