Nicole Scherzinger: My Poppy Fell OFF on X Factor

Nicole Scherzinger has said she has the utmost respect for everything the Remembrance Day poppy stands for after being criticised for not wearing one on The X Factor. The former Pussycat Doll sparked a backlash online when she appeared without one of the flowers on Sunday night’s installment of the ITV show.

But she has now insisted that she was originally wearing one – it simply fell off. She tweeted: “I’m always late, it fell off running to a stage and replaced it as soon we could! “I have the upmost respect for everything it stands for!”

Scherzinger had started the show without a poppy pinned to her stunning cream-colored dress. Viewers on social media questioned why she was not wearing one, calling her “disrespectful”. Around an hour into the programme, the star was suddenly sporting a poppy again.