Jennifer Lawrence and 47-year-old director Darren Aronofsky have been spotted together in New York City many times over the past few months. Sometimes they take Jennifer’s beloved pup Pippi to a dog park in Manhattan, with Darren lovingly holding her arm, while another time they were seen kissing on a corner.

A source told E! News that, “Aronofsky’s dad has had some medical issues, and she is very supportive and has even visited him in hospital. She seems very comfy with his family.” It certainly looks as though the couple are getting serious, and they’ll be spending a lot more time together as they promote Mother, a film they both worked on that’s due for release later this year. She’s got it all going for her at the moment – a successful career, a warm and bubbly personality, and now a handsome man on her arm. Good for you, girl, long may it continue.