The One Vaccine Side Effect Dr. Fauci Is Worried About

Now that two effective coronavirus vaccines are being distributed across the U.S., some high-profile patients have gotten vaccinated on camera. This includes Anthony Fauci, MD, who received his first dose on live television on Dec. 22 to help instill confidence in the public to get inoculated themselves.

But even the nation's top infectious disease expert admitted there was one side effect he expected to feel after getting the vaccine: soreness in his arm.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director had nothing but good news to report not long after receiving his first dose. “Actually, I feel really fine. I feel very good. I feel perfectly normal,” Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. But he also said that expects to experience an “ache in the arm” at the injection site.

“That’s very common in any kind of vaccination so I’m anticipating that, but in general I feel fine,” he said.

Many vaccines result in pain, swelling, and tenderness in the arm where you got the shot, including the COVID vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests applying “a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area” and continuing to use your arm, as usual, to help reduce any pain.

Even though a little discomfort is normal, the CDC says you should contact your healthcare provider if the redness or tenderness in the spot you got the shot gets worse after 24 hours. The CDC also suggests consulting your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen if you are experiencing significant pain.

While talking to CNN, Fauci also took the opportunity to assure the public that there was no safety risk in getting the shot—and that it in fact would help move everything forward. “I feel very confident about what we’re doing and that’s the reason why I strongly recommend to everybody and everyone that when the vaccine becomes available to them to get vaccinated,” he told Blitzer.

“That is how we’re going to put this pandemic behind us,” he concluded.

But just as Fauci is anticipating some pain in his upper arm, there are some side effects of the COVID vaccine that the CDC wants you to prepare for.