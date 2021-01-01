7 Home Remedies for Brittle Nails

Are your nails too brittle and weak? Are your nails too delicate? It is frustrating to see your nails in this shape, especially if you like keeping them long. Listed below are some home remedies for brittle nails, read on to know more.

Food intake

Have foods which are rich in vitamin B 12 and Biotin. Peanuts, lentils, mushrooms and cauliflower are foods which are rich in vitamin B. Have these foods at least twice or thrice a week to make your nails grow stronger. Natural biotin supplements can also help to reduce the condition of brittle nails.

Warm water therapy

Once a week, soak your nails in lukewarm water with a pinch of salt. After ten minutes of soaking, wipe them with a soft cloth. Now, apply a nail cream or a hand moisturizing cream on your nails. This helps to make your nails strong, and prevents brittleness.

Vegetable oil

Have you ever tried vegetable oil massage for your nails? Take some vegetable oil and apply it on your nails with the help of cotton. Leave it for five to ten minutes. Now, massage your nails and wash your hands. This helps to increase the blood circulation around the nails, which helps to prevent brittle nails.

Fortified nail polish

Did you know about the fortified nail polish cure? If your nails are too brittle, then avoid the use of ordinary nail polish on nails. Instead apply fortified nail polish which is enriched in natural vitamins. Fortified nail polishes are also rich in minerals which help to boost your nails to prevent brittleness.

Vitamin E and honey

Make a mixture of vitamin E oil or a capsule with honey. Apply this on your nails with the help of cotton. Leave it for some time and then massage the area. By doing this, you will make your nails stronger and healthier. Apply this mixture in natural form to get good results.

Horsetail herb

Horsetail herb is known for its medicinal properties which help to cure weak and brittle nails. Take some horsetail stems and boil it with water for about ten minutes. Now, let the mixture cool down. Once cool, place your nails in the mixture for five minutes. By doing this, you will make your nails stronger.

Avoid acetone

Using too much acetone can also affect the health of nails. Use acetone only when it is required. Also, it is important to use a good quality acetone for your nails.