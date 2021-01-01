5 Great Exercises to Get Rid of Double Chin

Nobody likes to have a double chin. But before you start making desperate attempts at losing it, you must understand the possible causes for a double chin. In most cases, a double chin is a result of excessive fat in the body.

However, heredity or regular aging could also be the reason behind the same. If yours is due to excessive weight, then you must make some changes in your food habits and your lifestyle to lose those extras kilos.

In case you are not overweight and still have a double chin, then you can try out the following easy yet effective exercises to tone and stretch the muscles of your jaw, throat, and neck:

Exercise number one

This is called the complete jaw release. Stand erect and inhale and exhale deeply and hum while your lips are pressed tightly together. As you inhale and exhale, move your jaw as if you were chewing.

When you exhale, open your mouth wide and make an audible “ahh” sound. You can keep the tip of your tongue against your lower teeth to further relax your jaw.

2.Exercise number two

This extremely simple exercise will surely give you good results. Open your mouth as wide as you can and stick your tongue out for about 10 seconds. You can relax and repeat this about 5-10 times for tighter chin and neck muscles.

Exercise number three

Just before you go to sleep, lie down on your side and keep your head on your pillow. Slowly tilt your head backward so as to not strain your neck muscles. Practicing this exercise for a few days will give you a toned chin.

Exercise number four

The next simple technique that we have for you is called the chin slap. As the name suggests, slowly and gently slap underneath your chin using the back of your hand. Build up speed gradually and do this for two minutes, twice or thrice a day.

Exercise number five

This final technique is called the chin lift. You need to keep your spine erect during this exercise. You can either do it while standing or while sitting. Tilt your head backward to look at the ceiling.

Now, pucker your lips as if you wished to kiss the roof. You can keep your lips puckered for 5 to 6 seconds and repeat this exercise 5 to 10 times at a stretch. – magforwomen