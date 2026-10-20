Supreme Court turns down fired NLRB member’s appeal as Trump’s purge of Biden appointees continues

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a fired National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) member’s last-ditch effort to keep her job, handing a win to the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump’s removal of former President Joe Biden’s appointees.

Gwynne Wilcox had asked the justices to take up her case after the high court’s June decision in Trump v. Slaughter, in which the justices recognized Trump’s broad authority to fire FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. Following that ruling, Wilcox filed a petition for a writ of certiorari opposing a causeless firing.

Wilcox’s fight has been long-running. Trump removed her from the board in January 2025, and the Supreme Court later allowed the removal to stand while her challenge continued.

In her petition, Wilcox claimed she was entitled to Article III judge-like “protections” from being summarily ousted for “unpopular decisions.” She also asserted in June that the NLRB’s “five-member Board is structured like an independent court in both form and function, with members acting as a panel of appellate judges, issuing mostly unanimous decisions by applying federal labor law to the record in the cases that come before it.”

“In disregard of the NLRB’s removal protections, President Trump removed petitioner Gwynne A. Wilcox from her role as a member of the Board without notice, a hearing, or cause,” the petition said, noting Wilcox’s “resulting case against the President has already come before this Court twice before.”

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This time, Wilcox argued the justices had to step in because the Slaughter decision left the NLRB “under a cloud of constitutional uncertainty,” a situation the petition called “untenable.”

“Every year, the Board decides hundreds of disputes brought by employers, employees, and unions. To leave its status under Slaughter unresolved would cast those decisions into doubt, depriving the agency’s stakeholders, and the agency itself, of the certainty they urgently need,” court documents said.

The DOJ and U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer took the opposite view. They argued that “Slaughter control[led] this case” and that Trump can remove NLRB members “at will” because the agency wields “considerable executive power,” much like the FTC.

“While that alone establishes that the President must be able to remove NLRB members at will, the NLRB also has ‘the power to promulgate substantive rules that carry the force of law,’” the DOJ’s opposing brief said, again citing the Slaughter case. “The power to issue such rules ‘is executive through and through.’”