Meghan Markle’s acting return could strain marriage as Kevin Costner says “I’m on Harry’s side”

Meghan Markle’s possible return to acting may create new tensions in her marriage, especially after a renowned male actor warned that Prince Harry could find the idea “hard.”

There are reports that the Duchess of Sussex has been reading scripts as she plans an acting comeback, whether through a film or a series. She is reportedly focusing on her family, her lifestyle brand As Ever and a potential return to the screen.

Earlier, an insider told the Telegraph that Meghan and her team are “being very cautious about which scripts they agree to read at the moment.

“Everyone knows that whatever Meghan’s first film or show turns out to be, it’s going to attract huge interest.

“The prospect of seeing her return to acting will drive big audiences, and ultimately, someone – whether it’s Netflix, Amazon or another studio – is going to make a lot of money from it.”

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Amid the reports about Meghan’s possible acting projects, an old message from Hollywood star Kevin Costner has resurfaced, in which he spoke about how Harry might feel watching his wife perform intimate scenes on screen.

Prince Harry’s old messages with a journalist surface in court as privacy lawsuit against UK publisher unfolds (Photo by: Backgrid)

Appearing on the British morning show Lorraine, the Yellowstone actor said, “I don’t know. It would be hard. Why? Because if you’re Harry, he seems like a great guy; it’s like, that’s why I’m not married to an actress, I don’t want to see my wife kissing somebody. I’m on Harry’s side.

“I don’t want to be a person that’s ever limiting somebody, but there’s so much thought that goes into taking on, number one being a wife, and then being in this circle that I don’t even understand – royalty. It’s a unique spot.

“I think we watch it from across an ocean and sometimes we don’t understand exactly what’s going on. She’s had enough attention for a lifetime now in a year.”

Costner’s remarks have gained fresh attention as speculation grows over what Meghan’s first project might be. With so much public interest surrounding her, any film or show she chooses is expected to draw a large audience and generate major profits for whichever platform or studio backs it.

For now, the Duchess is said to be taking her time, carefully weighing which scripts to consider as she balances family life, business interests and a possible return to the screen.