Joe Kent resigns over Iran war, exposing MAGA infighting inside Trump’s coalition

The resignation of Joe Kent from the National Counterterrorism Center is drawing attention to growing disagreements inside the Republican Party and within President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition over the U.S. war in Iran.

Kent stepped down from his role on Tuesday after objecting to the administration’s military actions against Iran. Until his departure, most criticism of Trump’s foreign policy decisions had come from outside the administration, including Republican critics in Congress and conservative commentators such as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

Also Read: Trump publicly breaks with Tucker Carlson after criticism of US and Israeli strikes on Iran

But Kent’s resignation has shifted the spotlight to possible disagreements within the administration itself. “It’s bigger than any resignation that happened under Biden for Gaza,” said Curt Mills, editor of The American Conservative, a magazine that often advocates restraint in foreign policy.

“Joe Kent is not a nobody. He’s one of the most prominent people in the government,” Mills said. “Usually when people resign in protest, you hear their name for the first time. Plenty of people have heard Joe Kent’s name before.”

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After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

Kent rose to national prominence in 2021 when he ran for Congress in Washington state with Trump’s endorsement. He defeated then-Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the Republican primary after she voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Kent received support from prominent conservative figures, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Although Kent ultimately lost the general election to Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, the former Green Beret built a profile as a vocal critic of what he called the “military industrial complex” and often questioned U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Read More: Greene’s Break with Trump Is a Clear Warning of a Serious Fracture Inside MAGA

After another unsuccessful congressional run in 2024, Kent was appointed to a position within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a move seen as an attempt by Trump to appeal to the noninterventionist wing of his political base.

There are many false claims in this letter but let me address one specifically: that "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation."



This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over.



As President Trump has clearly and… https://t.co/AC8M5L8lye — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 17, 2026

Rep. Warren Davidson, who has pushed to limit Trump’s war powers regarding Iran, praised Kent’s record but said he was surprised by the resignation. “I was surprised by his resignation,” Davidson said.

Other Republicans dismissed Kent’s departure and the claims in his resignation letter, where he wrote that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation” and argued the U.S. “started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Rep. Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, downplayed Kent’s influence. “I never heard of him before today’s news,” Mast said. “Never crossed paths with him, never heard from him, never spoke to him, never one thing about him.”

“Joe Kent is not a nobody,” @CurtMills said. “Usually when people resign in protest, you hear their name for the first time. Plenty of people have heard Joe Kent’s name before.”



Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Mast, chair of House Foreign Affairs Committee: “I never heard of him before… — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) March 18, 2026

Sen. Tom Cotton also rejected Kent’s argument. “I disagree with his misguided assessment. Iran’s vast missile arsenal and support for terrorism posed a grave and growing threat to America,” Cotton said. “Indeed, the ayatollahs have maimed and killed thousands of Americans. President Trump recognized this threat and made the right call to eliminate it.”

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