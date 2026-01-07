Elon Musk Dines With Trump, Signals Support for Republicans Ahead of 2026 Midterms

President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk appear to be firmly back on friendly terms, a reunion that seems to suit the Tesla and SpaceX CEO just fine.

On Sunday, Musk said that the night before, he and Trump had a “lovely dinner” at Mar-a-Lago. In a picture on X, Musk is sitting next to Trump and the First Lady with his hands interlocked. Trump seems like he’s in the middle of a sentence. The picture spread swiftly online, showing that the couple had gotten better after a rough patch.

The dinner followed Musk’s recent comments suggesting he has resumed financially backing Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. “America is toast if the radical left wins,” Musk wrote on X last Thursday. “They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore.”

Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS.



2026 is going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/1Oq35b1PEC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

Musk paired the post with a clip showing him nodding after Trump patted him on the arm during a recent White House event. The caption claimed Musk was “reportedly going all-in funding Republicans to help President Trump take back full control” in the midterms.

The renewed warmth comes after a turbulent year between the two men. Musk led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency at the start of Trump’s second term, and their partnership appeared strong when they sat down for a joint interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. Even when Musk stepped away from DOGE last May, the split was amicable, with Trump presenting him a symbolic gold key to the White House.

“Elon gave an incredible service,” Trump said at the time. “There’s nobody like him, and he had to go through the slings and the arrows, which is a shame, because he’s an incredible patriot.”

That goodwill collapsed months later after Musk accused Trump of covering up files related to Jeffrey Epstein, briefly prompting Musk to float the idea of launching a new political party.

Photo by Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a recent conversation with Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, Musk reflected on his regrets. “Instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically built, worked on my companies, essentially,” he said, later adding, “And they wouldn’t have been burning the cars,” referring to vandalism targeting Teslas.

Despite the fallout, the relationship has steadily recovered. The pair reconnected at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, and Musk later attended a White House dinner honoring Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the Washington Post, Vice President JD Vance helped broker the reconciliation. Axios also reported Musk has resumed writing large checks to Republican campaigns, something Musk appeared to confirm on New Year’s Day.

After spending roughly $290 million to back Trump and Republicans in 2024, how much Musk contributes this cycle may prove just as influential.

