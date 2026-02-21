School teacher arrested on child molestation and improper sexual contact charges involving a minor student

A Georgia high school teacher is facing serious charges after authorities say allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor student surfaced at Lee County High School.

Danielle Weaver, 29, of Leesburg, has been charged with child molestation and improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations GBI.

School officials first contacted the Leesburg Police Department on Feb. 3 to request an investigation into the allegations. The following day, the GBI was called in to assist as the situation escalated.

Investigators later identified Weaver as the “subject” of the investigation. Officials also confirmed that the alleged victim is a student under 18 years old at Lee County High School.

From there, GBI agents continued working alongside the Leesburg Police Department to gather evidence. After several weeks of investigation, authorities obtained arrest warrants for Weaver on Tuesday.

Georgia teacher case heads to district attorney for prosecution. (Photo Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

She turned herself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and was later released on bond, according to a report from WALB News.

For families in this tight knit South Georgia community, the news has understandably raised concern. Lee County High School serves hundreds of students, and cases involving teachers and students often send shockwaves through parents, classmates and staff alike.

The GBI has made it clear that the investigation is still active and ongoing. That means additional details could emerge as agents continue reviewing evidence and conducting interviews.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be handed over to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which will determine how to proceed with prosecution.

Leesburg is located in South Georgia, about an hour and a half north of Tallahassee, Florida.

As the legal process unfolds, officials have not released further details about the specific allegations. Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information to come forward as the investigation continues.