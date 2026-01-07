Former Substitute Teacher and Retired Air Force Major Arrested on Child Porn Charges in Alabama

A retired U.S. Air Force major who previously worked as a substitute teacher has been arrested in Alabama on multiple child pornography-related charges, authorities confirmed this week. Daniel Martin Brown was taken into custody by officers with the Leeds Police Department and is currently being held on a $1.8 million bond.

According to police, Brown was arrested on Thursday, January 1, following a search of his residence conducted on New Year’s Eve. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said Brown was initially booked into the St. Clair County Jail on December 31, 2025, on a hold before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail the following day.

During the search, investigators recovered videos and images involving minors, as well as recording devices believed to have been used over a period of several years. Irwin said the digital material spanned multiple years and that authorities are still working to identify all potential victims. Because Brown has lived in several states, officials believe the scope of the investigation could widen, as per reports WBRC 6.

Before his arrest, Brown briefly worked as a substitute teacher in Leeds. Records obtained by WBRC show he was licensed to begin substitute teaching in Leeds City Schools in January 2021, though it remains unclear when he last worked for the district. Irwin also confirmed that Brown served as a substitute teacher in Broward County, Florida.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that he worked in other school systems. In addition to his work in education, Brown is a retired U.S. Air Force major and currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, a civilian auxiliary of the military.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

These include possession with intent to distribute child pornography, obscenity involving the production of pornography with minors, producing obscene material, and sex abuse of a child under the age of 12. Some of the charges are listed as attempted offenses, while others are marked as having been committed.

The alleged crimes reportedly occurred between December 2025 and early January 2026. Brown has been assigned individual bonds of $100,000 on several counts, adding up to a total bond of $1.8 million. It is not yet known whether he has entered a plea or retained legal counsel.

Irwin said investigators are also coordinating with federal authorities and that additional charges may be pursued. “He’s a sick individual, and I’m glad he’s in jail,” Irwin said. “Now, we need to make sure he’s punished.”

Law enforcement officials emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities continue to review extensive digital evidence and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Leeds Police Department or appropriate law enforcement agencies.

READ NEXT