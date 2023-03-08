As a plastic surgeon, I can tell you worst exercise for aging will give you gaunt, old face

Dr. Imber is a plastic surgeon who understands what can slow or speed up the aging process. @geraldimbermd’s TikTok account. With nearly 3 million views on his video, the expert has taken the internet by storm with his advice on which exercises can make you age faster.

Dr. Imber said he had given this piece of advice to his patients, and laughed while saying “Half my patients love me for it, half my patients hate me for it”. He stated that running frequently is one exercise that can cause people’s faces to age.

The surgeon noted that some running is okay, and said: “it’s perfectly fine to run a little bit every day or run a couple of miles a few times a week” but anything more can have an effect on the face according to the aging expert.

He asked: “Have you ever seen a long-distance, long-time runner that didn’t have a gaunt, old face” and added: “That’s what happens.”

According to Dr. Imber, excessive running not only affects your facial appearance but can also have adverse effects on your health. He said: “Your knees go, your ankles go, [and] your back goes, it’s kind of dumb.”

Running has many health advantages, and the doctor advises that it, like all exercises, be done in moderation. He said: “If you want to run a little bit, terrific, but no impact or low impact aerobics is really the way to get your exercise.”

On TikTok, some people took to Dr. Imber’s comment section and celebrated the advice not to run, as one person said: “You don’t have to tell me twice!” Another user commented: “Yes I noticed how gaunt runners and long-distance bicyclists as well.”

One woman named Elizabeth said: Personal trainer here. I completely agree with you.” another person said: “I walk on an incline, best cardio ever.”

However, somebody else was disappointed by being advised not to run, and said: Oh no!!!! That’s my go-to for most days…I love running.”

If you enjoy running, another expert has stated that running does not specifically cause your face to age, but rather has more to do with sun exposure.