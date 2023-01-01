Mom is determined to adopt a dog at a hockey game, and everyone is cheering her on

Shannon Grunner epitomizes the ideal daughter. She purchased tickets for her and her mother, Sherri Griffin, to attend a Thunderbolts hockey game that also doubled as a puppy adoption night. Grunner tried all in her power to prevent her mother from getting a dog.

They arrived late with the aim of missing the adoption event. Grunner promised her mother she would not bring a dog home. Grunner even tried to argue with her mother as they walked along the arena’s passageways, but the lesson of the story is that no one ever tells Sherri “no!” @Mrsgee_ shared this cute video, and we’re sure you can guess what happened next!

Grunner spoke with News14 in Evansville about how this whole situation went down. “I had a feeling going into it as soon as we walked into the doors and she targeted straight to the kennels where all the dogs were up for adoption and immediately went to Daisy and picked her up and was snuggling her,” Gruner said. “We were in the door for thirty seconds and as soon as she picked the dog up, I was like, ‘It’s game over.’”

All the TikTok users have fallen in love with both Daisy and her new mom, with @Mattyjames posting, “Sherri was walking with purpose. She wasn’t concerned about a word you had to say.” @KP adds, “Sherri and I have the same energy and I love that for us.” @Adrianvecchio replies, “Watch me get a dog.” your mom is an icon.”

It’s difficult to choose between Daisy and Sherri. All we know is that this adorable puppy and this adorable mother are meant to be.